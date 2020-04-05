|
1940 - 2020 A Menifee resident since 1972, Conna passed away comfortably at home on March 25 after a 15-month battle with cancer. As a small girl, along with her parents, John and Nelle Baxter, and older brother Dan, Conna came to this area from Texas. Her family settled in Lake Elsinore, CA and Conna graduated from EUHS in 1958. While working in Sun City, she met her future husband, Will Monk, founder of Monk's Air Conditioning. Married in 1966, together they raised an extensive family, and designed and built a successful business and a comfortable home, where she lived contentedly for nearly 50 years. In more recent days, Conna most enjoyed a scenic road trip, a friendly game of cards, and the simple pleasures of caring for her home and family. Widowed in 2011, she is survived by a loving circle of family and friends. While there are no immediate plans for services due to current restrictions, her remains will be placed with her husband's at Riverside National Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family via email at rememberingconna@gmail.com.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020