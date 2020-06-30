Connie Schumann

02/11/1920 - 06/27/2020 Connie Schuman, 100, of Essex, Connecticut, died June 27 at Essex Meadows surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law. Mrs. Schuman was born Maria Consuelo Martinez February 11, 1920 in Managua, Nicaragua, to Miguel Martinez Zelaya, nephew of Jose Santos Zelaya, President of Nicaragua 1893-1909, and Adelina Fonseca. She immigrated to the United States in 1944 with son Mario, graduated UCLA with a degree in Spanish literature, and settled in Riverside, California where she taught at The California School for the Deaf. She retired in 1979. In 2000, she moved to Connecticut to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Connie was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, and enjoyed teaching the Bible and spreading God's word. She enjoyed worship, literature, politics, sewing, dancing and music and was spiritual advisor to many. She was adored by family and friends alike, and was quick with a joke and wonderful infectious laughter. Mrs. Schuman survived husbands Albert Schuman and Albert Grorud, and is survived by her son Mario Schuman and his wife Sylvia, and her daughter Patricia Schuman Pittsinger and husband David; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 great, great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church in her name. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.





