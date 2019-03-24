|
CONSTANCE EUGENIA KEESLING
January 30, 1925-March 17, 2019
Connie died peacefully at home on March 17, 2019. She was born in Hollywood, CA, but the family soon moved to Redondo Beach, CA where she lived through her high school years. She met her future husband, Arthur Keesling of Riverside, CA, at a Redondo Beach dance gathering for army veterans. She married Arthur and moved to Riverside, CA where she lived for the rest of her life. Connie was employed in real estate, the post office, and the Riverside County Dept. of Social Services. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Keesling, and survived by two daughters, Kathy and Kris Keesling.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019