June 20,1943 - May 10, 2020 Constantine "Dean" Maropoulos, 76, passed away May 10, 2020. Dean is survived by his son, James Maropoulos, daughter, Kimberly Maropoulos, sister, Joanne Gaydos, loving grandchildren, niece, nephew and extended family. Dean was a loving father, grandfather, a kind, gentle soul who was loved by all.





