09/23/1922 - 12/17/2019 Cora was born and raised in Kansas. She and Clyde David Townsend were married on May 29, 1940. They lived most of their married life in Southern California where they raised 4 children. Her last years were spent in Integrated Care Facility, where she passed peacefully on 12/17/2019. Cora was a loving mother and doting grandmother and she will be missed dearly. We take solace in the knowledge that she is with our Lord, Jesus Christ and reunited with her husband, family and friends gone on before her. She is survived by: Son, James Townsend and his wife Jennifer; daughter, Bonnie Schachner and her husband, Jim Schachner; son, Clyde (Skip) Townsend; daugther, Cyndi Townsend; grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids that number 52.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 21, 2019