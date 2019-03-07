|
CORA MILDRED KIRBY
Age 92, passed away on February 28, 2019 in Riverside, California. She was born on January 1, 1927 in Kiowa, Oklahoma to Millard and Cora (Shipley) Patton. She lived in Riverside for 24 years.
Cora was a member of Magnolia Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Akes Family's "Chapel of the Chimes" From 10 AM to 12 Noon. Funeral service will be at Magnolia Church, 8351 Magnolia Ave., Riverside at 3 PM. Burial will be in Santa Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Magnolia Church designated to Lottie Moon Missions. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of
9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019