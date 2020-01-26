|
CORDELIA SNOW July 24, 1928 - January 1, 2020 Cordelia Snow, a longtime resident of Murrieta, CA, passed away Wednesday, January 1st, at the Brookdale Assisted Living facility at the age of 91. Born in Pastura, NM on July 24, 1928 to Antonio and Josefita Via Gallegos, Cordelia spent her early years on the family cattle ranch, the oldest of seven children. Shortly after high school, she moved to CA and eventually began working for Pacific Bell, which she enjoyed for 28 years until she was fortunate enough to retire early. Cordelia and her late husband Everett traveled extensively and enjoyed camping, competitive square dancing and golf. Upon moving to the Colony in Murrieta in 1989, Cordelia immediately became active in the community. She had been a part of various groups and clubs including but not limited to the TVRWF (Temecula Valley Republican Women's Federation), TVWC (Temecula Valley Women's Club), Friends of the Murrieta Library, The TVRS (Temecula Valley Rose Society) and the Sunshine Committee Board at the Colony. She is survived by her two youngest siblings, Arnold and Grace Gallegos and many generations of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at the Colony on Tuesday, January 28 at 9:30am followed by a 1:00pm service at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020