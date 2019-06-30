The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Thomas Miller Mortuary
1118 East Sixth Street
Corona, CA 92879
(909) 737-3244
CORDIA DONISE TIBERI

CORDIA DONISE TIBERI Obituary
CORDIA DONISE TIBERI
 Age 93, of Corona, California, died June 25, 2019 in her home. She was born June 11, 1926 in Lexington, NC, daughter of Dan McKinley Oakley and Grace Edna Poole-Oakley .
Cordia worked as a Cost Accountant for Chevrolet in Corona. She and her late husband Felix were members of St. Edward Catholic Church for many years.
Surviving are her family and friends in California and North Carolina. Cordia was preceded in death by her parents, all 3 of her children and her beloved, Felix Tiberi.
Services will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 am She will be interred in Riverside National Cemetery. Please send condolences and sign her guest book at www.thomasmillermortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 30, 2019
