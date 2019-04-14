Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelius Schouten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelius Schouten Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CORNELIUS THOMAS SCHOUTEN JR.
 Cornelius Thomas Schouten Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 11, 2019 in Hemet, California. He was born on May 30, 1934 in California to Cornelius and Agatha Schouten. He was married to his loving wife Joan Schouten for 62 wonderful years. A visitation will be held at Miller-Jones Mortuary on April 16, 2019 4:00 to 8:00 PM with rosary said at 6 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on April 17, 2019, 10:30 AM and a graveside service will follow at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:15 PM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.