|
|
CORNELIUS THOMAS SCHOUTEN JR.
Cornelius Thomas Schouten Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 11, 2019 in Hemet, California. He was born on May 30, 1934 in California to Cornelius and Agatha Schouten. He was married to his loving wife Joan Schouten for 62 wonderful years. A visitation will be held at Miller-Jones Mortuary on April 16, 2019 4:00 to 8:00 PM with rosary said at 6 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on April 17, 2019, 10:30 AM and a graveside service will follow at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:15 PM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019