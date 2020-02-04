|
Age 91, of Corona, CA, passed away on January 18, 2020. He was born April 19, 1928 in Brockton, MA, son of Natale and Rosina Cicchelli. Chic served his country proudly and was a PFC Radiosonde Operator in the US Army/Air Corps in WWII. Chic's decades long careers included industrial engineering for the company that brought him and the family to California from New Jersey, then many years in the aerospace industry, changing course to the Riverside County election department and then spending 15 years as the administrative clerk for the Corona Municipal Court until retirement. A member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, surviving are Chic's children, Dian Lindsey, Daniece Cicchelli, Dean Cicchelli, Doreen Fritz, Duane Cicchelli, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 brother, Nathan Cicchelli. Chic was preceded in death by both parents and his beloved wife Millie. Private services were held at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 4, 2020