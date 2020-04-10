|
1-5-1946 - 3-27-2020 Curtiss Rosten, 74, of Beaumont, California, died of a heart attack on March 27, 2020. Curt was born January 5, 1946, in Glenwood, Minnesota. After graduating from high school, he joined the USAF and made his way to California with his wife Beverly. They raised their children, Crista and Michael, in Riverside, where Curt had a long career working in Media Resources at the University of California, Riverside. After retiring, Curt and Bev moved to Beaumont and enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, and spending time in the California sunshine. Curt is survived by his partner of several years, Marie Browders; children Crista and Michael; grandsons Michael and Cole; siblings Angela, Stephanie and Gregory; and a large group of family and friends. Curt was preceded in death by his wife Beverly and his parents, Art and Glorianne. Curt often spoke of returning to Minnesota. His final resting place will be next to his wife Beverly at Calvary Cemetery in Glenwood, Minnesota; a Celebration of Life will be held in Beaumont, California. Due to the current restrictions of the pandemic, dates for each event are pending. To be notified when the dates are set, please email your contact information to CurtRosten@gmail.com. The family suggests donations to any charity supporting American veterans in lieu of flowers.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2020