CYNTHIA ELIZABETH GONZALEZ GORRIN 12/04/1957 - 3/13/2009 Today is full of memories. Happiness as well as tears, remembering birthdays we have shared throughout the many years. You touched the hearts of many, brought smiles and laughs as well. You had so much to live for and still so much to do, but God saw fit to take you as He had plans for you. You'll never know how much you're missed but we know God needs you too. We are grateful for the times we had even if so very short, just remember how much we love you and always will. Always and forever. Your Family "Besitos"
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019