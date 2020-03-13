|
CYNTHIA ELIZABETH GONZALEZ GORRIN 12/04/1957 - 3/13/2009 God saw your road was getting tough and hills were hard to climb so He closed your weary eyes and whispered "Now's your time. Come with me to a peaceful place where pain no longer exists, and do the things you couldn't do when hills were hard to climb." The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memories of you shall never pass away! Your family loves you and misses you everyday. "Besitos"
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2020