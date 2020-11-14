Cynthia Graham (Kern) Tomes March 31, 1948 - October 31, 2020 Cynthia Graham Tomes, age 72, of Riverside California, passed away on October 31, 2020, at Arlington Gardens Care Center in Riverside, Ca from a recent hip fracture and chronic illness. She was born in Van Nuys, Ca. Later she relocated to Indio where she spent the remainder of her school years. She then spent a little time in Brea and San Francisco before settling in Riverside where she met and married the love of her life, Bob Tomes (deceased). The last few years of her life were spent at Brookdale Senior Living where she made many friends as well as participated and volunteered in numerous events and festivities. Cyndi was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family more than anything. She was well known for her big heart, fashion, red hair, and sense of humor. She loved being the life of the party while being fashionably dressed from head to toe and making people laugh and smile. These characteristics served her well in her working years as a waitress. Her career led to many wonderful friendships. She loved the beach, reading, bowling, golfing, traveling to places she never dreamt possible, and music, especially Carole King whose music was a staple in her home that brought a lot of comfort throughout the years. Most of all she loved time with family and friends. Cyndi is survived by her daughters Melissa (Bobby) Porter, Wendy Bonner, and Meredith Landrum; granddaughters Lauren Porter, Lyndsey Porter, Bailey Landrum, and Riley Landrum; Aunt Jackie; Siblings Sharon (Dave) Lanning, Deanna Pennington, Bill (Marilyn) Kern, and David Kern and her beloved dog Hope. Cyndi was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Tomes, parents, Bernard Kernell Kern and Helen Freda Graham, and more four-legged fur babies. On November 14th family and close friends will gather to celebrate her life.





