Harvest Christian Fellowship
6115 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Harvest Christian Fellowship
Riverside, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Jurupa Hills CC
Riverside, CA
View Map
1963 - 2019
Cynthia Lee Cardenas Obituary
Cynthia Lee Arellano-Cardenas
04-16-1963 TO 07-02-2019
 Cynthia Lee Arellano-Cardenas was born in Riverside CA on 04/16/1963 and passed away in Riverside, CA on 07/02/2019. She was a loving wife, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt & grandmother. She was married to Mario Cardenas Jr, they would have been together for 39 years on 07/04/2019. She has 3 sons, Mario Cardenas III, Daniel Robert Cardenas & Vincent Kyle Cardenas. She has 3 grandchildren, Zalyn I. Cardenas, Adrian I. Cardenas & Noah Z. Cardenas.
Cynthia worked for Foothill Elementary School with the Alvord USD in Riverside for 15 years. She loved going to church, her Christian music & spending time with family and friends. Cynthia was also survived by mother Mary I. Aguilera, brothers Jose A. Arellano, John M. Aguilera & Andrew Aguilera, sisters Sandra M. Sauceda & Hopie Rood, amongst many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Private Service at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside at 10:00AM on 7-25-2019, Celebration of Life at Jurupa Hills CC in Riverside at 11:30AM on 07-25-2019.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 16, 2019
