July 14, 1929 - August 15, 2019 Dr. Dale B. Sparks, MD, prominent Riverside physician, former Chief of Staff of Riverside General Hospital and past President of both the American Medical Association Western Division and the Academy of Allergy and Immunology passed away of natural causes on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born on July 14, 1929 to Ruby and Roscoe Sparks in Springfield, Missouri, Dr. Sparks attended South West Missouri State University and went on to study Medicine at The University of Missouri, in Columbia, Missouri where he received his Doctorate of Medical Science. Post medical school, Dr. Sparks completed multiple residencies and fellowships in Internal Medicine, Allergy, Immunology and Pulmonology in some of the most prestigious medical programs in the country including Washington University in St. Louis, The University of Kansas in Kansas City and Northwestern University in Chicago. Dr. Sparks married Caroline Jean Porter in the summer of 1956 and the couple relocated to Seattle where Dr. Sparks would serve in the United States Navy as a Chief Medical Officer. Shortly after moving to Seattle, Sparks was deployed aboard one of the Naval Ships positioned in Korea after the Korean War. He spent the first 3 months of his newlywed year aboard ship. Dr. Sparks and his wife Carol were recruited to Riverside, California by a former professor where he was given the opportunity to set up a private medical practice. Dr. Sparks continued his quest for learning and became board certified in Internal Medicine, Allergy, Immunology and Pulmonology. The couple was blessed with their first daughter in 1962 (Susan) and three additional daughters in 1964 (Laura), 1965 (Lisa) and 1969 (Jennifer). During his medical career, Sparks received numerous awards and was published in multiple medical journals including The New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA (The Journal of American Medical Association.) He is most recognized for his contribution to disease control where he worked closely with the World Health Organization and affiliates in creating methods of containment still in use today. Dr. Sparks served as President of the American College of Allergy and Immunology in the late 1980's and continued to be involved in public policy relating to health initiatives throughout his life. Sparks was passionate about caring for the elderly and spent most Saturdays tending to patients in the Convalescent Facilities he and his partners owned in the Riverside area. Dr. Sparks continued as a professor of medicine well into the latter part of his career teaching at Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, California. As referenced above, Dr. Sparks served as Chief of Staff of Riverside General Hospital and was at the forefront of the development of the Hospital relocation and building of the General Hospital Campus now located in Moreno Valley, California. After forty-three years of marriage and raising four daughters, Dr. Sparks' beloved wife, Carol, died of pancreatic cancer in 1997. Sparks was fortunate to find love again with Leeanna Priboy, a nurse who worked with Dr. Sparks. They married in 2001 and she was by his side until the end. Dr. Sparks is survived by his wife Leeanna, four daughters, nine grandchildren, a paternal uncle and two nieces. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Miller-Jones Mortuary, 26770 Murrieta Road, Sun City, California. In lieu of flowers a contribution to The Riverside University Health System Medical Center, 26520 Cactus Avenue, Moreno Valley, California 92555 would be appreciated.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019