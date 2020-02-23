|
|
May 3, 1966 - February 15, 2020 Dale E. Bradshaw was born on May 3, 1966 in Riverside, California and passed away on February 15, 2020 in Hemet, California with loved ones surrounding him. Dale graduated from Ramona High School in Riverside and later decided to further his education with a bachelor's degree. He worked at the County of Riverside Transportation Department for 28 years and made many friends along the way. Dale was a friend to many and an incredible father to Dean Bradshaw. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers football fan, loved going fishing, and vacationing in Colorado. He was known for his love for others and his giving heart. The people around him were truly the lucky ones. His memory is carried on in the hearts of his wife Dena Bradshaw, son Dean Bradshaw, step-sons Brandon Isham, Ethan Bryant, and Logan McGivney, sister Beverly Goodwin and her husband Greg Goodwin, brother Mike Bradshaw and his wife Lynn Bradshaw, and many more family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Lorraine Bradshaw, and father Norman Dean Bradshaw. His memory will be celebrated at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00AM. There will be an optional viewing at 10:00AM. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020