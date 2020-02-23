The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
(951) 688-1221
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale E. Bradshaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale E. Bradshaw Obituary
May 3, 1966 - February 15, 2020 Dale E. Bradshaw was born on May 3, 1966 in Riverside, California and passed away on February 15, 2020 in Hemet, California with loved ones surrounding him. Dale graduated from Ramona High School in Riverside and later decided to further his education with a bachelor's degree. He worked at the County of Riverside Transportation Department for 28 years and made many friends along the way. Dale was a friend to many and an incredible father to Dean Bradshaw. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers football fan, loved going fishing, and vacationing in Colorado. He was known for his love for others and his giving heart. The people around him were truly the lucky ones. His memory is carried on in the hearts of his wife Dena Bradshaw, son Dean Bradshaw, step-sons Brandon Isham, Ethan Bryant, and Logan McGivney, sister Beverly Goodwin and her husband Greg Goodwin, brother Mike Bradshaw and his wife Lynn Bradshaw, and many more family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Lorraine Bradshaw, and father Norman Dean Bradshaw. His memory will be celebrated at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00AM. There will be an optional viewing at 10:00AM. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
Download Now