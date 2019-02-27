|
DALE EUGENE WEST
Age 71, of The Villages, FL, was called from his earthly life into the heavenly presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 31, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Center. He was the beloved husband of Rhonda, caring father of Laura, John and Wendy, doting grandpa of Savannah and Chandler, dear brother of Derrel and Kim, and son of Vernon and Kathryn.
Born May 26, 1947 in Riverside, CA, Dale graduated from Ramona High School in Riverside in 1965, from San Diego State University with a BA degree in mathematics in 1970, and from Talbot Theological Seminary in 1977 with a Master of Divinity degree. He married his wife of 45 years, Rhonda Bruneau on June 16, 1973 at First Baptist Church in Riverside.
For several years Dale was a part-time youth pastor at First Baptist Church in Riverside while also a full-time math teacher at North High School in Riverside. After finishing seminary, he served first as a teacher and later as the principal at Victory Christian High School in Carlsbad, CA while also helping to start North Coast Evangelical Free Church and facilitate the youth ministry.
In 1985 Dale took a mathematics teaching position at Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT where he served until his retirement in 2008. In 1999 he was named Teacher of the Year in the Connecticut Vocational-Technical system.
Dale, together with his wife Rhonda, were members of Grace Fellowship Evangelical Free Church in North Stonington, CT, where he served as chairman of the church and was an Elder. He was an avid Boston Red Sox baseball fan and a member of the Red Sox Nation club in The Villages, as well as New England Patriots football.
There will be a private family interment in Riverside.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2019