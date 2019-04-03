|
|
DALE SCOTT YANEY
1932-2019
Dale (86), of Hemet, CA, died peacefully on March 27, 2019. Dale is survived by his wife of 59 years Cynthia, his son Kenneth, daughter Christine, eight grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and one on the way. Preceding him in death was daughter Cynthia and son Larry. Dale enjoyed building and flying RC airplanes and was a long-time standing member of the Riverside Radio Control Club. Dale was retired Air Force serving in the Korean Conflict, as a tail gunner in a B29 Bomber from 1950-1953. Per Dale's last wishes, there will be a cremation and no services held.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019