October 25, 1937 - November 12, 2020 Dalia Valenzuela Solis passed away peacefully in her Riverside, CA home surrounded by her loving family on November 12, 2020. Dalia Valenzuela Solis was born on October 25, 1937. She was born in Colton, California to Trinidad and Antonia Valenzuela. She soon moved to Riverside where she lived most of her life. She had a great memory and would see people and say," I remember them from St. Francis Elementary School!" Dalia, AKA Dolly/Grandma Dolly, was a loving person who had many friends and a very large extended family. Anyone who met her always remarked on her kindness. Her passing will leave a huge gap in all our lives but we all hope to carry on her compassionate traits. She taught us many things, especially kindness. She also taught us some of her delicious recipes. We will continue to share those recipes starting with our holiday tradition of making tamales every year for Christmas. Dalia worked for many years at La Paloma Restaurant in Riverside and for the Alvord Unified School District helping many children and their families. She had the honor of being the longest survivor of breast cancer every year at the Kaiser annual celebration of life. Dolly loved to read and watch Novellas. She even watched Novellas in different languages because she loved the drama! She also enjoyed walking, going to church, movies, and out to lunch with Christina. Dalia was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, and her husband Renato Solis Sr. She was also preceded in death by her children, Baby Paul, Carol Richarson (Steve), and Michael Solis (Dori). Dalia is survived by her children, Randy Solis, Richard Solis (Mandy), Russell Solis (Fawn), Corrine Schmid, Sylvia Bottom (Gary), Renato Solis Jr (Kim), and the Love of her Life- Christina Solis. Dalia is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren (so far) and many nieces and nephews and life-long friends. We love you Grandma Dolly and know that you are at peace. Acheson and Graham Mortuary in Riverside will be handling arrangements, although services will be held at a future date at Queen of Angels Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to one of the following charitable organizations- Riverside Special Olympics
St. Judes