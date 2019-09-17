|
|
January 14, 1971 - September 9, 2019 Dana Colleen Crompton - Age 48, lifelong resident of Riverside, CA, passed away at Kaiser Permanente Riverside on September 9, 2019. She was a longtime dialysis patient and after receiving a kidney transplant, she was able to complete her dream of going back to school, becoming a hemodialysis tech, and giving a voice to her patients. She worked at Davita Dialysis in Riverside where she shared a very special bond with her patients. Having been one herself, she knew exactly what her patients were feeling and would go out of her way to make them comfortable. She LOVED her patients and they kept her dream alive. Dana was a wonderful daughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend to all. She is survived by her parents, Thomas and Dilys Crompton; brother-in-law and sister, Jeff and Corrie Sankey; nephew, Hunter Sankey; niece, Kenadie Sankey; aunt and uncle, Betsy and Ike Schultz; aunt, Margaret Crompton, and partner, Mark Chappel. Visitation will be held at Acheson and Graham, 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside on Thursday, September 19th from 5pm-9pm. Memorial Service will be on September 20th at 11:15am at Acheson and Graham with interment at Crestlawn Cemetery, 11500 Arlington Ave, Riverside at 1pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019