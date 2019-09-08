Home

Dana Ray Collins

Dana Ray Collins Obituary
DANA RAY COLLINS November 3, 1952 - August 31, 2019 Dana Ray Collins passed away on 8-31-2019, in Oakland, California. Dana was born in Riverside, California where he attended, Elementary School, Junior High and High School, graduating in 1970. He served his country in the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge. Dana was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Clarice Collins. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Nyna; daughters, LaTasha, Jessica, Dana, Brittany and Marquita; sons Joe, Christopher and Brandon; siblings, Sandra Collins-Bland, Jesse (Teddy) Collins, Jr., Diann Collins-Davis, Joany Collins-Thomas and Vanessa Palmer; grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Dana loved the Lord and his Mama.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019
