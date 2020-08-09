Daniel "Danny" F. Thompson February 15, 1960 - July 12, 2020 Danny was born on February 15, 1960 in Arcadia, CA to Eric and Barbara Thompson. He owned a successful roofing company for over 30 years. He was loved and respected within the community, well known for his big heart and hard work. His passions took him on the open road with his love for Harley motorcycles, riding regularly with the local rider groups. Following in his father's footsteps he was an avid fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, and sharing friendly banter with anyone who crossed his path. He worked to support the local unions and was recognized for work done within the community. Danny is survived by his son, daughter, two granddaughters, and four siblings. A memorial will be held in Temecula, CA. TBA





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store