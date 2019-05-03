|
Sept. 19, 1949 - April 22, 2019 Age 69, of Phoenix, AZ. passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 22, 2019 after battling liver cancer. Born in Trenton, MI. on Sept. 19, 1949. He came to live in Riverside, CA in 1950 and enjoyed most of his life there. Daniel was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Germany. Following his military service Daniel became a barber. He had a passion for doing hair and it showed in his work. He won many awards at the international hair show and was a platform artist for the Redken Co. and Wahl Clipper Co. He and his wife, Peggy, owned several salons in Riverside. Daniel loved music and playing the guitar. He will be remembered as an animal lover and rescuer. He loved life and was dedicated to his family. Daniel was a very caring, respected and generous human being. He was an extremely loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother. He will be greatly missed by those he loved and those who loved him. Daniel is survived by his wife, Peggy Brandsey; daughters, Danielle (Steve) Manning and Tiffiny Brandsey; sister, Brandi (Zoli) Zocholl; sister-in-law, Donna Brandsey, half brothers, Bob Stifter and Harvey Brandsey Jr.; half sister Mimi Brandsey; grandchildren, Lacy Brandsey, Tyler Manning and Renee Manning. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Brandsey; mother, Lucille Brandsey; brother, Thomas Brandsey and step son Vincent Madia. Memorial service/reception will be held Sun., May 5 at 11:00 am at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ. 85018. Interment will be private at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. on Monday. WL00198130-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 3, 2019