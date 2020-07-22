Daniel Buckingham was 51, from Norco, California, passed away, July 11, 2020. He was born in Riverside, California on February 28, 1969. Daniel was preceded in passing by his mother, Viriginia Ann (Compton) Buckingham; sister, Virginia Ann Buckingham. He was married to Wendy (Berry) Buckingham on July 23, 1988 Daniel had a career in construction and mining for Sully Miller, United Rock and National Paving. He had a passion for billiards, bowling, R/C planes and his family. He is survived by his wife, Wendy; son, Daniel Buckingham Jr; daughters, Heather Davenport and Cassandra (Cassie) Buckingham; grandchildren, Andrew, Madelyn (Maddie), Emily and Sophia; father, Alton Buckingham; brother, Alton Buckingham Jr. A Viewing will be held at 11am followed by the funeral at 1pm on July 23, 2020 at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.PierceBrosCrestlawn.com
for the Buckingham family.