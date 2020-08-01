March 4, 1966 - December 9, 2019 Daniel "Danny" J. Krafcisin, Jr. passed away peacefully from natural causes in his home in Loma Linda, CA on December 9, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel J. Krafcisin, Sr. and Bonita "Bonnie" Krafcisin, n‚e Cervenka. Born on March 4, 1966, Danny (a.k.a. "Dan") was originally from Midlothian, IL, but lived the majority of his life in the San Bernardino, CA area. He graduated from Colton High School in Colton, CA and studied at Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa, CA. Danny worked several jobs before being hired by Disneyland, an employer which proved to be a truly "magical" position for him, employing him for over 20 years before his passing. Danny loved his job and took great pride in providing the best customer service possible to guests and fellow co-workers. He treasured his friendships with them; a feeling that many of his co-workers have echoed. During his time with Disney, Danny received several awards for outstanding service to both his co-workers and the guests who came in to his store. As a Store Operations Cast Member, he designed a popular, Limited Edition, trading pin that features the Disney figure "Stitch" with Stitch asking "Hey, Wanna Trade?" An avid sports fan, Danny loved both playing and watching sports. He enjoyed basketball and kept a ball in his car for a quick game of hoops when opportunity permitted. He played on Disney's softball team and his softball bag could be found in his car year round. Danny also enjoyed participating in 5K/10K marathons, several of which were sponsored by Disneyland. He earned completion medals in all the marathons that he chose to take part in. Danny rooted for his local professional teams including the Raiders, Angels, Dodgers and the Ducks, but was also loyal to the teams of his childhood, the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Bears and the Blackhawks. Danny did enjoy traveling, preferably with a friend but he didn't mind going solo if friends weren't available to ride along. Dan's travels took him on trips to Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Epcot Center and Disney World, and the Four Corners. He documented each trip thoroughly, with pictures and brochures from tourist attractions. People who looked at the well-documented trip, in its own album, came away feeling as if they accompanied Dan on each of his trips. Loved by many, Danny will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Though he had no siblings, Dan was as close as a brother to his friends of 30 years--Patrick "Rick" Muro, Kenneth "Noble" Gaston, and Deanna Hathaway as well as his cousin Laura Mikos. More than "just" a godfather to his godson, Jay Priebe, he was Jay's cherished "uncle." Danny was also a devoted owner to his beloved dog, "Dixie," who has since been adopted by a close neighbor friend. Danny was compassionate, witty, and the most loyal of friends. He always had a twinkle in his eye, a ready, genuine smile and a word of encouragement. Dan never met a stranger. A private memorial will be held in Illinois at a future date, still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, your kind donation made to the ASPCA in memory of Daniel J. Krafcisin, Jr. will be truly appreciated: https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give
