|
|
January 20, 1969 - January 31, 2020 Daniel James Lopez (Danny) was born on Jan. 20 in Huntsville Alabama and he passed away at age 51 in Riverside California of heart failure. Danny spent the first 2 years of his life in Germany while his father (Charlie) was stationed there in the army. In fact, German was his first learned language although he never retained it. His parents moved back to the LA area in California in 1971. They bought their second house in Cypress California in 1980, where his mother (Sandee) still resides. Danny and his wife (Michelle) started dating on December 31, 1987 and their first son (Josh) was born on October 13, 1988. They were married August 12, 1989 and their second son (Jeff) was born October 19, 1992. They bought their first house in August 2001 in Riverside California, where his wife still resides. Danny was in the construction trade for most of his life; he started specializing in flooring over 20 years ago. He obtained his California State Contractors License in 2007 and started his own tile company "Got Tile?". Danny was a master of his trade creating beautiful floors, showers, fireplaces, countertops, backsplashes, and patios with tile, marble, granite, slate & wood in both homes and businesses. Danny had a musician's heart he loved all types of music. He was enthralled with anything music, but especially guitars. He had been in several local bands from the time he was 15 & he also occasionally "roadied" for other local bands. Danny was involved with both his sons' sporting events including coaching both soccer & baseball teams one year. He was a big fan of their sports. Danny also loved taking family vacations, which included camping & boating & dirt-bike riding. He is survived by his wife (Michelle), his 2 sons (Josh & Jeff), his father (Charlie), his mother (Sandee), his brother (David), his niece (Briana), and his 2 nephews (Jon & Nikko) and so many more close family members. He was far from perfect, but he was so loved by many and he will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Willow Grove in El Dorado Park West (Studebaker Rd & Willow St) on March 7, 2020 at 2 PM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020