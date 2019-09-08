|
|
DANIEL VANCE KUGLER Age 81, went home to be with his Lord on August 23, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1938 in Hollywood, California to Dola and John Kugler. He spent his life in Riverside, CA, graduating from Poly High School. Later he entered the electrical apprenticeship program and became an inside wireman with the IBEW Local Union #440. As time went on he became a respected electrical contractor. Dan was an avid hunter and enjoyed traveling as the years passed. He and his wife Betty were married 56 years. The true joy of their lives were daughter Kathy and son Steve. Grandchildren came along as well as great-grandchildren to complete a well-lived life. Many nieces, nephews, and extended family will miss his larger than life personality. A visitation will be at 10am on September 12, 2019 at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504 with the service to follow at 11am. Burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92518 at 12:30pm Arrangements are entrusted to Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary (951) 688-1221 Please visit www.achesonandgraham.com to leave condolences.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019