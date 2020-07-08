Danielle Rae (Philley) Vargason February 24, 1951 - February 12, 2019 She passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Menifee Valley Medical Center with her family at her side at the age of 67. A sudden illness took her in mid January and she was unable to recover. She was born February 24, 1951 in China Lake, CA to Robert Elliot Philley and Gladys Elsie (Barrier) Philley. Her father being a career Marine, she was raised as a "Military Brat". She lived in various West Coast cities, including Barstow, San Diego and Oceanside. She graduated high school at Oceanside High School in 1969, then worked at May Company while attending Mira Costa College, where she received her "AA" degree in 1972. She worked at Camp Pendleton for a while before meeting her future husband. She came to Christ during the time of the Jesus movement and continued to fellowship at the South Oceanside United Methodist Church. She attended Jesus people meetings at the Royal Palms in Carlsbad and Kings Hacienda in San Clemente, and while attending these meetings in 1971 she met the man she would marry. She married in December of 1973 to Alan R Vargason. She continued to work at Camp Pendleton for a while longer before getting a job in Oceanside at Designer Depot and then at Strouds. She then worked for a short time at a gift shop at the Welk Resort in Escondido. She quit working in the mid '80s and started to pursue having a family. She worked for some time at the church she later attended. She worked both in the school and a fruit stand they had on Hwy 76 near Mission San Luis Rey. She enjoyed doing things like reading mysteries, travel, embroidery, crocheting, needle work, gardening, and cooking. She enjoyed being with people and learning new things especially history and family genealogy. She loved traveling in the western United States and was hoping to do more after retiring, which sadly never happened. She loved sharing on Facebook and her Blog keeping in touch with her online friends, decorating and cooking for the holidays, reading and playing games with her grandson. She was preceded in death by her father Robert and her mother Gladys. She is survived by her husband Alan; her two sons Donovan and Matthew; three grandchildren Jayden, Grace and Deserai; her brother Bob (Robert) and In Sun Philley; Bob's son Robert Philley Jr and step daughter Gabrielle Gehring and daughter Suzanne Philley. She was cremated and her ashes are being kept in an urn.... There was a memorial service held at Miller-Jones Mortuary & Crematory, Sun City on February 15, 2019, Jeff Vargason sharing the message of Christ and Victor Pheiffer ministering in music. In closing I must share that she is missed and without reservation can say: "She has fought the good fight. She has finished the race, She has kept the faith, henceforth there is laid up for her the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Lord will award to her on that day and not only to her but also to all who loved his appearing." II Timothy 4:6-9





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store