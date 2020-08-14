Darek Morgan

May 25, 1949 - June 28, 2020 Darry passed away from melanoma in Riverside, California shortly after his 71st birthday. He is survived by his mother and father, two brothers, four sisters-in-law, their children, and their children. They will miss him and are better people for having been loved by him. There will be a small family gathering at Olivewood Cemetery in Riverside to scatter his ashes in the rose garden. For those who wish to honor Darry's memory may donate to Mary Roberts and continue his passionate support for the care and welfare of animals.





