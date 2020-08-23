Darwin Henry

Apr 8, 1928 - Aug 14, 2020 Darwin was born on April 8, 1928 in Glendale, California. After high school, he joined the army where he earned his paratrooper and glider wings while in Japan during WWII. In 1962, Darwin opened his first dry cleaning plant, Glo-Tone Cleaners, in South Pasadena. In 1991, Darwin and his wife Lois moved to Canyon Lake, California where he received his Real Estate License, selling homes in Canyon Lake and Menifee. Later, Darwin and Lois moved to Sun City where they joined the Menifee Crime Watch together, during retirement. To celebrate Darwin's 80th and 90th birthdays, he parachuted at Perris Airport. Darwin married his wife Lois in 1971 at the Colorado River with their ski club, The Wailers, and remained married 49 years, until his death. He had one daughter, Laurel (Henry) Brown, a step daughter, Sandra (Henry) Paul, a step son, Edward Henberger, as well as four grandchildren, Kristie Blockhan, Jonathan Buttermore, Mason Brown and Morgan Brown. Darwin passed away on August 14, 2020 and will be missed by family and friends. To send condolances you can send to Lois Henry, 28800 Snead Drive, Sun City, CA 92586.





