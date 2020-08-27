Daryl Barrett

07/17/1927 - 08/17/2020 Daryl was born in Arkansas City, Kansas in 1927, she moved to Riverside more than 50 years ago with her police officer husband where they raised their family. She worked as a legal stenographer with the district attorney's office until retirement in 1989, and later volunteered as an ombudsman at nursing homes. Daryl had loved the Lord all of her life. She became active in every church she attended, especially Magnolia Avenue Baptist Church where she spent many years teaching Sunday school, working in children's ministry and with older adults she read her Bible daily, and lived her faith in every action. Viewing: Sept. 1st 4PM- 8PM Crestlawn Mortuary. Memorial Service: Sept 2nd 8:30 AM Magnolia Church, Riverside 8351 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA. Crestlawn Memorial Park and Mortuary 11500 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA 951-689-1441





