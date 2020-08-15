5-4-1922 - 8-11-2020 Daurice Barnes Gennaro passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020. She was born May 4, 1922 in Spokane, WA. She lived in the Seattle area for 32 years, where she met her first husband, Herschel Barnes. They moved to California in 1954, living in LaVerne and Riverside, where they raised their 2 children, Greg and Penny. They were married for 51 years, enjoying motor homing, golf, and travel. After Herschel passed, she married Peter Gennaro in 1994, residing in Murrieta. They also enjoyed traveling, golf, and spending time with family and friends. Daurice was very active in the Braille Club of Riverside, Jurupa Hill Country Club, and the Skylarks of Temecula. Daurice was preceded in death by her first husband, Herschel. She is survived by her husband, Peter, son Greg (Janet) Barnes, daughter Penny (Ed) Swan, step-daughter Candy Norris, step-son Peter III, 7 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Donations may be made in her honor to Hospice of The Valleys, 25240 Hancock Ave. Suite 120, Murrieta,CA 92562





