David Anthony Reinalda entered this world on May 17, 1966 and went to be with his Savior on July 27, 2020 at the age of 54. David was a Riverside, CA resident for 44 years and was a member of Hope Community Church for 43 of those years, being involved in many of the Church's ministries. He was a man of God who truly loved the Lord. David was a teacher for JUSD and taught at Vista Pacifica. He loved to write, dance, teach and bowl. David earned his AA from RCC, his BA from CSUSB and received his teaching credential from UCR. He was always a great student earning honors as a member of "Who's Who" and had two articles published in "Stone Soup". David was also a loving and caring man who was generous and loved giving to others. Dave was fortunate to have been able to take a trip to Europe with his Uncle Phil, his Aunt Bonnie and his cousin Mike and was very grateful for that experience. David will be missed very much as he was so loved by his family and friends. He is survived by his mother (Marie), his brother (Rob), sister-in-law (Rhonda), his two nieces (Hannah and Abigail), his nephew (Bobby), 5 uncles, 2 aunts and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father (Bob). Services will be held at Hope Community Church located at 9085 Colorado Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 on Friday, August 14th at 9:30 AM. The service will be outdoors with guests remaining in their vehicles. Graveside services will be for family only.





