12-30-1933 - 5-24-2019 David Winstead, longtime resident of Corona, CA, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home in Corona with his children at his side. He was born in Los Angeles, CA to Robert and Alma Winstead, coming to Corona at age 5 following their escape from the infamous flood of the LA River. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 60 years Phyllis in 2015. He is survived by his 2 children, Margaret Michelle Winstead, son David Winstead Jr and daughter-in-law Connie Winstead, grandson Cody Winstead, sister Joyce (Tom) Dye, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Connie and Richard Newton, all of Corona as well as several nieces and nephews. David attended schools in Corona, served in the Korean War in the U.S. Army and worked for Jordan Tile in Corona before becoming owner/operator of Dave's Deco Olive Trees and D&D Landscapes. Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting with his son, for many years traveling to competitions nation-wide. In recent years as his health declined he was cared for in his home by his daughter. David was a quiet, unassuming gentleman who worked hard well into his early 80s. He attended St. Edwards Catholic Church. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Thomas Miller Mortuary in Corona, followed by burial at Olivewood Cemetery in Riverside, and a gathering at the family home. Arrangements by Thomas Miller Mortuary, 1118 E. 6th St,.Corona, Ca. 952-737-3244. Published in Press-Enterprise on June 2, 2019