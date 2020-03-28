|
|
David Arias, of Corona, California, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Riverside, Californiahe was 67-years-old. He was born on December 18, 1952 in Compton, California. He attended Pius X High School and Cerritos College. In 1979, he married Alma Arias, and together they had two children: Corina and David Jr. David worked as a Federal Agent at Immigration and Naturalization Services and dedicated himself to coaching youth sports. A unique soul and sports savant, he was jovial, light-humored and will be greatly missed. David is survived by his wife, Alma, and his children, Corina and David Jr. A burial service organized by All Souls was held on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2020