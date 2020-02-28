Home

David Bradford


1951 - 2020
David Bradford Obituary
David Bradford was born in LA County on October 5, 1951 and died Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by family. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He had a passion for his work and loved building his family business with his uncle, brother, and dad. His biggest pride in life was watching his children and grandchildren grow up. He loved nothing more than family time and vacations. His favorites were snow skiing and lake trips, teaching his girls to ski and pulling his grandkids in the inner tube. David enjoyed time with his grandkids swimming, fishing, playing guitar, and making homemade ice cream. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carole, and is survived by his wife, Lori; children Julia, Regina (Mitch), Christine (Erik), Matthew (Taylor); and his grandchildren Riley, Parker, Brynn, Mary, Peter, and Ethan; and his siblings Wendell and Gaylene. David had a passion for life and an infectious smile for anyone he met. He will be missed dearly. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7th at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Corona, CA at 1123 S Lincoln Ave. O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300 www.oconnormortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2020
