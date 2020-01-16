|
12/29/1959 - 01/01/2020 January 1, 2020, David Anthony Cardoza Jr. was called home, to be united with the Lord and with loved ones who were there to greet him on the other side. David, who retired from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department after 34 years of service, lived his life as an honest, humble, and kind man who valued justice, loyalty, and friendship. Above all else, David valued the love of his family. Growing up in the Casa Blanca area of Riverside, David was instilled with the importance of community, and he never forgot his meaningful roots. David took pride in service, and after graduation enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he was fortunate to live and travel through many parts of the world. He shared his adventures with his high school sweetheart, and love of his life, Mel. David had many hobbies and was always up for a good time, especially if it involved a good laugh and a glass of wine (with LOTS of fruit!). Never one for sitting idle, David enjoyed adventure. His most recent was fulfilling a life-long dream by becoming a certified scuba diver. While David left us all far too early, we take solace knowing that he was met by the many loved ones who took the journey before, including his parents Anna and David Sr., grandparents, family and friends. He leaves behind, with cherished memories, many loving friends and family. He is forever in the hearts of Melanie, his devoted wife and best friend of 40 years, his treasured son Steven and wife Stephanie, his adored daughter Michelle, and his precious grandchildren Drake, Roman, Julian, Dylan, and "Baby Girl" Rylie. He is also dearly loved and missed by his only brother, Al. Viewing will be held on Monday, January 20, at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer, Riverside, from 5 - 8 p.m. Services will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church, Moreno Valley, on Tuesday, January 21, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , benefiting animals. Remember David with a smile and a glass of winewith lots of fruit. Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Riverside, Ca
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020