DAVID JOSE HOLGUIN "JUNIOR" 5/22/1979 - 11/13/2019 Survived and loved by 3 children, Anthony, AlkaSayish and Tukwet Holguin; 2 sisters Evelyn and January Miranda. Joined in eternal life with his mother Thelma Louise Hamilton, father David Jose Holguin and grandson Ryker Anthony Holguin. Nephew, cousin, friend, Grandpa, BABE", "The Plug". Loved by All. Visitation: Friday, 11/22/19 from 5-8pm with Celebration of Life at 7 pm at Inland Memorial Harford Chapel, Hemet, CA. Graveside service Saturday, 11/23/2019 ,10:00 am at Cahuilla Indian Reservation Cemetery, Anza, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019