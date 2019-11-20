The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Inland Memorial Harford Chapel
120 N. Buena Vista St.
Hemet, CA 92543
951-658-3288
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Inland Memorial Harford Chapel
Hemet, CA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Inland Memorial Harford Chapel
Hemet, CA
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Cahuilla Indian Reservation Cemetery
Anza, CA
David Holguin


1979 - 2019
DAVID JOSE HOLGUIN "JUNIOR" 5/22/1979 - 11/13/2019 Survived and loved by 3 children, Anthony, AlkaSayish and Tukwet Holguin; 2 sisters Evelyn and January Miranda. Joined in eternal life with his mother Thelma Louise Hamilton, father David Jose Holguin and grandson Ryker Anthony Holguin. Nephew, cousin, friend, Grandpa, BABE", "The Plug". Loved by All. Visitation: Friday, 11/22/19 from 5-8pm with Celebration of Life at 7 pm at Inland Memorial Harford Chapel, Hemet, CA. Graveside service Saturday, 11/23/2019 ,10:00 am at Cahuilla Indian Reservation Cemetery, Anza, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019
