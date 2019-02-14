|
August 4, 1939 - January 30, 2019 Lawson Lowe, 79, of Riverside, California, passed away after a courageous battle with metastatic melanoma. He was born in Palo Alto, California to Floyd and Alice Lowe. He attended Encinal Elementary and Menlo-Atherton High School. He received a BA in Economics ('61) at Stanford, where he was a proud member of the AE Chapter of Theta Chi, and a MA in Business Administration ('73) at the University of Nebraska. He joined the USAF as an Officer in '62 where he flew a typewriter. He served in Saigon during the Vietnam War and stationed throughout the US, retiring as a Major at March AFB. He worked at Dean Witter / Great Western followed by 17 years for Riverside County. He was involved in BSA Troop 2, an avid golfer, a great listener, and enjoyed every opportunity to provide financial advice. He had a kind heart, smart beyond measure, and never forgot a face. He is survived by his wife Abigail of 49 years, daughter Jennifer (Ernie) Krueger, son David (Emily), 5 grandchildren, and sister Melissa (George) Vosburgh. He is preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held on February 18th at Riverside Magnolia Church followed by a service at Riverside National Cemetery. The family suggests donations be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation or Magnolia Church.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019