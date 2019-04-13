Home

Murrieta Valley Funeral Home
24651 Washington Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92562
(951)696-0626
3/12/1923 - 4/10/2019 Dave went to be with the Lord at the age of 96. He was a big spirit who will be missed by many. Dave is survived by his loving wife, Lina. Dave's legacy includes having raised 3 kids, and 2 step-kids. The Lord further blessed Dave with 14 grandkids and 12 great grandkids. Dave had friends he considered to be family as well!! Friends from Canyon Lake Community Church, Ham Radio Club, Temecula P.D. Volunteers, Hughes Aircraft Company, and fellow Veterans who served with Dave in the Army Air Corps during WWII. A special thank you to everyone at Hospice of the Valleys for the love & care they gave Dave & Lina throughout his illness. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dave's memory to: Hospice of the Valleys at https//hospiceofthevalleys.org or sent to 25240 Hancock Ave, Ste 120, Murrieta, CA 92562. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 14th, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, CA 92562. WL00195830-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2019
