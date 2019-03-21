|
|
DAVID ALDEN
SIZEMORE JR.
Age 72, of Hemet, California, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Hemet Valley Medical Center in Hemet, California. He was born on Friday, January 3, 1947 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, where he learned the game of golf as a caddie at the famous Greenbrier Hotel. David then attended Berea College in Kentucky, the first in his family to attend college, where he met the love of his life, Carolyn Hart. When Carolyn returned from 2 years as a missionary and nurse in the Gaza Strip from 1967 to 1969, the two were married on December 27, 1969. He transferred to and graduated from the University of West Virginia, where he also obtained his joint M.D./Ph.D, with honors in 1972. David then started a lifetime of service by volunteering for a year in 1972 on the hospital ship S.S. Hope off the coast of Brazil, then went on to perform his residency through Harvard University's Medical School. He moved his family into the San Jacinto Valley 37 years ago and practiced medicine at Hemet Valley Medical Center and Menifee Valley Medical Center as a respected surgeon. David loved God and studying the Bible and was very active with the Hemet Valley Baptist Church (now Hope In The Valley Baptist Church) which started meeting in his backyard and baptizing in the family spa. He also took his family to the Gaza Strip in 1987 to volunteer his time and surgical specialties for a month at the same hospital in which Carolyn had worked from 1967 to 1969 so that the other missionary surgeon could have time to return to the U.S. to visit his family. For years he loved teaching nursing students at Mt. San Jacinto College and was significant in the program's success. David enjoyed music and listening to his children play instruments and sing. He was thoughtful, kind and had a great sense of humor which he often displayed while playing his favorite card and strategy games. He was always interested in learning something new and sharing those discoveries through teaching. Although David is mourned by his family, they know that they will see him again in Heaven. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; daughter Tanya Sizemore Hehir (Jeffrey); sons Scott Sizemore (Carissa) and Darin Sizemore; brothers Gene Sizemore (Shirley) and Gerald Sizemore (Phyllis), (brother Randolph Wayne Sizemore, Sr. preceded him in death); and four grandchildren, Justin, Marissa, Kaia and Zoe. Services will be at Hope In The Valley Baptist Church, located at 1480 N Kirby St, Hemet CA 92545 on March 24, 2019 at 4:00 PM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019