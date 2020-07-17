DAVID WAXMAN, ED.D. David Waxman, Ed.D. also known as Dave, Coach, Dad, and Pop Pop passed after a life well lived on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 at the age of 78 in Vista, California. David and his devoted wife Karen were married for 53 years. Their lives together were full and always focused on their family. Both teachers, they supplied others and each other with an abundance of love and support. They were the best of friends and through their love demonstrated to their children love encompasses compassion, honesty, compromise, respect, and affection. Living life with steadfast integrity, seasoning it with a mildly wicked sense of humor and a sincere appreciation of nature, adding stability through hard work and self-discipline, and building everything on a foundation of loving relationships, David Waxman taught by example. He handled Lewy Body Disease in the same way he always handled challenges, calmly and pragmatically. He remained strong and continued enjoying life in the face of cognitive decline and mobility challenges. Even Dementia, with all that it stole, did not stop him from setting an example of how to live with purpose and gratitude. David was born in Los Angeles in 1941. He attended UCLA and played basketball there for Coach John Wooden on the first of Wooden's teams to reach the Final Four. He received his Bachelor and Master degrees from UCLA in physical education. Following in Coach Wooden's footsteps, he pursued teaching and coaching as his career. John Wooden had a profound influence on David, as did David's wonderful parents Leo and Iola. David took the lessons he learned from these three role models and brought them with him as he coached at Newport Harbor High School, assisted at San Jose State, and spent a long stretch as head basketball coach of the Riverside Community College Tigers. His children grew up playing in Wheelock Gym and looking forward to rides on the bus with the team to away games. David went back to school at rival USC when the time seemed right to take a break from coaching and earned his Doctorate in Education. He then worked in administration for a time at R.C.C. and continued to teach physical education. He was honored by induction into the Community College Hall of Fame in 2009. David cared deeply for his students and players. He enjoyed his colleagues and friends. For so many, David was an anchor, calm and dependable. Until dementia began to affect him, he was the one to guide and care for others. David's grandchildren brought him great joy, as did all desserts. Asked to name his favorite sweet he said that it was always more about quantity than quality. As long as he could he kept exercising, and was especially fond of long walks and hikes. His niece Tai affectionately called him "Uncle Doctor David Exercise." He read many books on U.S. history and kept well informed about politics. The yard of the house in Canyon Crest where he lived for over 40 years was his constant companion and the well cared for citrus trees richly rewarded him. He loved folk, bluegrass, and classic rock and roll and frequently treasure hunted for art depicting bears on his trips to Lake Arrowhead, Northern California, and Vancouver. David's daughter Traci, and son-in-law Matt, live in Carlsbad and have two children, Phinn (11 years old) and Lyra (8 years old), who just adored their "Pop Pop." David's son Kevin lives in Northern California in McKinleyville. David is also survived by his brother Joe, Joe's wife Barbara, his sister Susan, Karen's sisters Irene and Golda, his nieces, nephews, and in-laws. David's family loved him dearly and are so grateful for his encouragement and investment in their well-being. Words just don't seem adequate to express how much he meant to them and how much he will be missed. Anyone wishing to honor David may make a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or Hospice of the North Coast.