|
|
DAVID EDWARD WILSON
David Edward Wilson, born November 19, 1937, entered eternal rest July 23, 2019.
Dave was the precious husband of Helen (Boer) Wilson for 36 wonderful years. He was the loving son of Esther C. Wilson who predeceased him in 1999.
Dave was born in Evanston, Illinois and moved to California with his mother at nine months of age. He was educated in the Colton Unified School District system, graduating from high school in 1956. In his senior year of high school, he participated in a work experience program that provided part-time employment with Citizens National Bank, an early predecessor to Security Pacific National Bank. This experience focused Dave on his future career. Dave made a life-long career in the banking industry fulfilling many roles, starting out as a teller and eventually becoming a Vice President Manager of several offices. He left Security Pacific National Bank in 1987 and became a Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer for De Anza National Bank. Retirement followed in 2001 when the successor to DANB was acquired by First Bank.
Dave was a meticulous master of the Wilson Family Budget (Dave & Helen's accounts) with a bookkeeping system that was of his own design and took Helen some time to comprehend. He would be proud—she figured it out! Dave was an avid golfer and woodworker. However, his passion was traveling with Helen in their motorhome. He was at his best behind the wheel of his motorhome. When Helen retired in 2005, they spent many happy miles traveling throughout the United States, visiting 42 states and Canada. In addition, they traveled internationally many times via cruises and visiting Helen's family in Holland.
Additionally, Dave is survived by his brother, Chuck Wilson; sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Ivan & Corrine Van Dyk, niece Danielle Gilder, niece Ellen Wilson-Whyte as well as several other nieces and great nephews and great niece.
For the last eleven months Dave was lovingly cared for by the staff of Inland Christian Home. Our appreciation is boundless!
Dave will be dearly missed, but we will always have him in our hearts. We know that he is with his Savior and we know as one of Dave's favorite hymns tells us "It is Well With My Soul."
Celebration of Life Services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 a 2:00 PM, Inland Christian Home Friendship Center, 1950 S Mountain Ave., Ontario.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Inland Christian Home, Skilled Nursing.
Published in Press-Enterprise from July 28 to July 29, 2019