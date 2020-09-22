1/1
Dean Tyson
DEAN TYSON 1954 - 2004 Dad, oh how you are missed! I think of you often... When my grandsons do something crazy you would have loved and encouraged! When my sons do something that would have made you proud! When I need wise counsel. But most of all we miss you most in the everyday things just so we could have shared those moments with you! Hope you are enjoying your time with Jesus! Looking forward to seeing you again. With All Our Love! Lanzi and family


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 22, 2020.
