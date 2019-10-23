Home

DEBORAH LYNN MCBRIETY Age 67, passed away on October 3, 2019 from major organ failure at UCLA Medical Center. She was born on September 5, 1952 in Hanford. She had been a 35 year resident of Riverside County, living in Corona for the last 25 years. She had worked for Sony in San Diego and Thermal Electronics in Elsinore, Sky Chef Supervisor at American Airlines in Dallas, TX. She was awarded a Rodeo Belt Buckle in Calf Roping. She was a member of the Hana Hou Paddle Club, and Hawaiians @ Heart Washtub Band. Deborah is survived by her husband J.D. McBriety; son David B. Ihrig; grandson Jonathan; granddaughter Brittney Marie; great granddaughter Kylie Marie; brother Carl Raines; half brothers Charles Ramos, and Melvin Smith; sister Coleen Bridget Huffman of Anza; half sisters: Deanna Kosta, Charla Hutchison; step sisters Judy Clark and Sherry Freyermuth; and step cousin Jeanne Brumley. She was preceded in death by her parents Helen D. Golden and Elvin A. Smith; and half sister Helen Ramos. She will be buried at sea off Newport Beach.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019
