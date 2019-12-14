|
MAY 29, 1951 - OCTOBER 23, 2019 Debi peacefully moved to her heavenly home from her own special chair at her beautiful Palm Desert home. Debi was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Washington and father, William Moore, step-father McKinley Harris, and her sister Patricia Wiley. She is survived by her brother, William Moore, sister, Sandra Patterson, brother Greg Moore, and brother Phillip Rodgers, aunts, uncles and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Debi, born in Chicago, Illinois, attended St. Columbanus grade school, Academy of Our Lady Catholic High School, and Rosary College now Dominican University, majoring in her passion the Arts, with a degree in still photography and film. She taught Basic Photograpy at Charles S. Dyett Junior High while attending night school at the Columbia College of Broadcasting, TV and Film, in Chicago. Debi won the Nationwide "Best Student Film Award" in 1973 through the PBS TV Annual Contest, with "Don't Explain," a docu-drama on the untimely death of blues singer Bessie Smith, which was aired on PBS-TV nationwide. After 20 months in a dual career teaching and editing film, Debi moved to New York to become a film maker. Beginning her rise in the industry, she worked on the movie "The River Niger," as an apprentice, slowly inching her way up the ladder as an editor in the editing room. March of 1975, Debi was hired by NBC-TV and subsequently promoted to Film Editor on the 6 and 11 PM news for the next three years. She worked on various jobs until her BIG break came in 1980 when Princess Grace Kelly suddenly passed away, putting the network in a News emergency. Debi was given the opportunity she'd been hoping for - to get into the ENJ Department. She cut a 30 minute special, beating the 6pm deadline and then another 55 minute special for the 7pm "Special Report" segment. By 8pm, she was hired as the video-editor, joined yet another Union - N.A.B.E.T, to start on her new job on Monday morning, ultimately becoming a video editor for the first week of a new magazine show called "Entertainment Tonight," setting the model that we still see every evening! In 1986, Debi arrived in Los Angeles, and began working for KCOP-TV news. Debi accepted a position at Viacom Productions in System Support and began teaching editors the next generation of editing EDIFLEX where she worked for nine years. She was an assistant editor on "Jake and the Fatman," where she earned her union card. She went on to be assistane editor for a number of successful series such as "Perry Mason" and "Diagnosis for Murder." Another break in the industry came with a phone call from her high school friend, Deborah Pratt, inviting her to cut the first episode of " Girlfriends." From there she went on to receive countless awards and was one cut away from an Academy Award nomination. Her efforts became the model for "I'll Fly Away," a Fox TV episode. Debi also edited acclaimed series such as "The Net," "Cora Unashamed," single-handedly cutting 68 of the 80 episodes of "Soul Food," "Passenger 57," "City of Angels," "Charles in Charge," and finally "Playa's Ball." After Debi retired, she moved to Palm Desert with her "band of sisters," the best friends a woman could ask for, where she spent two wonderful years before her untimely death. Debi was a proud member of I.A.T.S.E. Local #700, I.A.T.S.E Local #701, and I.A.T.S.E. Local # 776 (New York Motion Picture Editors Guild), Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and NABET (National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians). Debi's other credits include: "Consequences," "Dense," "Masquarade," "Rapsody," " After All," "Intimate Betrayal," "Odds and Ends," "Roxbury Response," and "Cane River" just released for viewing, but yet to be distributed since 1982. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at the Agua Caliente Resort in Palm Springs on February 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. All who wish to attend are invited. In lieu of the flowers, please give a donation to the L-Fund in Debra's name. The L-Fund is establishing a "Fund for the Arts"* in Debra's memory" at L-Fund.org.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 14, 2019