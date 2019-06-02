DEBRA LYNN (BLOOMER) SCHOO

Debra Lynn (Bloomer) Schoo, born on November 1, 1958 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Thomas and Shirley Taylor, passed away at age 60 on May 18, 2019 in Riverside, California. She was surrounded by family in her home when she lost her valiant battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Daniel Schoo and worked with Dan at BMW Motorcycles of Riverside California, a business they started together in 2010. Debra is survived by her sons, Nathan and Ryan Bloomer; daughter Logan Bloomer; brothers Steve and Jerry Taylor; sister Angela Taylor-Lowry; and grand- daughters, Addison Bills and Avary Dickson. Debra was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Taylor.

Debbie had a deep love for her family and dog, Jax. Her larger than life personality touched many people. Debbie was a fabulous hostess and enjoyed entertaining at every opportunity. Her home was always open to family and friends. She was an excellent cook, and everyone looked forward to her holiday gatherings. She showed all of those who knew her how to live with great passion and to respond to adversity with grace, bravery and unrelenting determination. She was a beloved Grandmother, Mother, Wife and Friend. We will miss her dearly.

Debra graduated from Federal Hocking High School in Stewart, Ohio and from West Virginia University- Parkersburg with a BA degree. She worked as an IT professional for DHL in Columbus, Ohio, before meeting Daniel, relocating to California in 2009 and co-founding BMW Motorcycles of Riverside.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service, officiated by Pastor Adam Smith, on Monday, June 3 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, California, 92504. For more information on Debra's life and her memorial services, please see: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/riverside-ca/debra-schoo-8718434