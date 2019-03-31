|
|
DELBERT BENTON BURKS
Delbert Benton Burks, of Riverside CA, died March 21, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Delbert was born in Pomona, Ca. He loved his family, taking the family and kids to the park and going on hikes. He was a faithful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. Family and friends are what brought him the most joy. He loved music and sang to us all. He had an amazing talent for remembering lyrics, even those he learned in grade school.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marcella Burks, his daughter Brenda Burks-Herrmann, his son Jerry Burks, his 3 grandchildren Danielle Burks, Nicole Burks, and Victor Herrmann and great grandsons Nikos and Conner. He is also survived by his sister Ruby LeClaire, brother Robert Burks, and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery April 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Following the Military Honors ceremony there will be a celebration of life. For further information on the services please contact the family members. In memory of Delbert Burks donations can be made to the s Project.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Mar. 31 to Apr. 14, 2019