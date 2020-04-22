|
March 28, 1932 - April 15, 2020 Delberta Jean "Dee" Grotness passed away on April 15, 2020 in Riverside, California at the age of 88 of natural causes at the Welbrook Senior Living Apartments where she had been living since June 24, 2019. She was born March 28, 1932 in Jewell, Iowa, to Ralph and Wilma Hasslebrook where she grew up with her three surviving sisters, Althea Heers who still lives in Jewell, Eva Nelson of Riverside, and Doris Koop of Lake Havasu. She met her husband Herman "Bud" Grotness, married him and moved to Riverside in 1952 where she lived and raised four sons. Dee was preceded in death by her husband Bud and her grandson Chris Grotness. She leaves behind her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and his wife Barbara, Tim and his wife Michelle, and Barry, all from Riverside and Craig and his wife Anne, who reside in Severance, Colorado. Dee is also survived by three grandchildren Scott Grotness, Amy Dinkle, and Julie Fallon, and six great grandchildren, Cole Grotness, Kamryn and Quincy Grotness, Garrett and Courtney Dinkle, and Brendan Fallon. Dee worked in the retail industry off and on, but it was her family where Dee devoted her life, and they were the highlight of her life. She will be missed and more importantly remembered as a loving and caring, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery where she will be buried with the love of her life, her husband, Bud Grotness. Funeral services at Arlington Mortuary will not be held due to the current COVID 19 Virus situation. A celebration of life/memorial service is planned to be held in the future.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020